ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German inflation pushes above ECB target in April

  • Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.1% in April, up from 2.0% in March. A Reuters forecast had pointed to an April reading of 2.0%.
  • On the month, inflation rose 0.5%, the data showed.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

BERLIN: Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated in April, advancing further above the European Central Bank's target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.1% in April, up from 2.0% in March. A Reuters forecast had pointed to an April reading of 2.0%.

On the month, inflation rose 0.5%, the data showed.

In Germany, Europe's largest economy, the government raised its growth forecast to 3.5% from a previous estimate of 3% as it expects household spending to support the recovery once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the economy minister said on Tuesday.

Last week, the European Central Bank left policy unchanged, keeping copious stimulus flowing even as it predicted a firm rebound in the euro zone economy in the coming months as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The ECB is keeping borrowing costs pinned near record lows via massive bond purchases to see the 19-country currency bloc through a scarring recession that has kept schools, shops, restaurants and hotels closed for most of the last year.

But growth is expected to rebound quickly from mid-year as COVID-19 infections are brought under control, the pace of vaccination picks up and restrictions are removed, raising questions about just how much ECB help is still needed.

consumer price inflation German inflation European Central Bank's Germany's GDP Germany's annual consumer

German inflation pushes above ECB target in April

MoFA recalls Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and six others over alleged corruption charges

TLP files appeal, seeks removal of ban on party

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters