Pakistan

NCOC announces 'Stay Home Stay Safe' strategy for mobility control on Eidul Fitr

  • The NCOC has approved the import of 6,000 metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders
  • The decision-making body on the COVID situation also decided to restrict international flights to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20
Fahad Zulfikar 29 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced the ‘Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy’ for mobility control from May 8 to16, including the Eidul Fitr holidays.

A statement issued by the NCOC on Thursday stated that the government has decided to adopt a stay home, stay safe strategy on the occasion of Eid. The concerned ministries in this regard have been conveyed directives for implementation during the Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, the NCOC also granted approval to import oxygen cylinders keeping in view the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The NCOC has approved the import of 6,000 metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.

The decision-making body on the COVID situation also decided to restrict international flights to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20 as a review of the decision would be made in a meeting on May 18.

The NCOC also called for reducing international flight operations in the country by 80 percent. The CAA will issue detailed instructions regarding reducing international flights.

Similarly, the NCOC also gave its nod to begin vaccination for the age group of 40 to 49 years in the country from May 3.

