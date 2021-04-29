Modern scanners to be installed at airports for fruits & veggie inspection

Waheed Ahmed, the Patron in -Chief of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA) informed that the Ministry of Commerce and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has agreed to install a state-of-the-art high capacity scanner at Karachi Airport.

Waheed said that the scanner will help examine the export of fruits, vegetables, and other perishable food items. He said that scanners will enable export consignments of fruits and vegetables, especially mangoes

The PFVA chief said that the scan will be done in the shortest possible time with minimum human intervention. This will ensure the quality of food products especially mangoes, he said.

The Ministry of Commerce has agreed to install modern facilities for automatic and speedy inspection of fruits’ consignments at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan airports.