PIA plane carrying 300,000 COVID vaccine doses reaches Islamabad

(Karachi) A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines from China arrived in Islamabad on Thursday, local media reported.

As per details, three Boeing 777 PIA airplanes were sent to China by the Government of Pakistan to bring COVID vaccine doses.

The second plane of PIA with more doses will reach Pakistan today afternoon while the third flight is expected to land at 12:00 midnight.

On April 28, Chairman National Command and Operation Center chief Asad Umar said Pakistan has sped up the coronavirus vaccination to the citizen as 100,000 Covid vaccinations were administered to the people countrywide in a single day.

He said that so far some 2.1 million people had been vaccinated in the country.