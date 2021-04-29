All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that all the stakeholders in Afghanistan must engage constructively for a comprehensive political solution to the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister stated this during a meeting with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Thursday.

Qureshi apprised Maas about Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and positive contributions to the Afghan peace process.

He pointed out that the steady withdrawal of troops from Afghan soil is important for a political settlement of the issue. He said that all efforts must be made for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire in Afghanistan. He said that peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional trade and security.

Regarding ties between Pakistan and Germany, Shah Mahmood underlined the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

He stressed the need for enhancing mutual cooperation and collaboration to combat the coronavirus pandemic in a holistic manner. He thanked the German side for its efforts to ensure the earliest possible provision of vaccines through the COVAX initiative.

On the occasion, the foreign minister also highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, within the perspective of the economic security paradigm.