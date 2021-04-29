ANL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
ASL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.9%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
DGKC 115.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.45%)
EPCL 51.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.49%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.78%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
JSCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.92%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PAEL 32.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
POWER 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
PPL 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.74%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,122 Increased By ▲ 14.13 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,940 Decreased By ▼ -118.71 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,388 Decreased By ▼ -76.72 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Pakistan

PM Khan to announce two new schemes for overseas Pakistanis today

  • Faisal says two new initiatives are being launched for RDA holders: Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat
  • It is now possible for overseas Pakistanis to pay donations easily by going into the banks' portals and selecting the charity they want to pay and the amount: Senator
Fahad Zulfikar 29 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce two new schemes for Roshan Digital Account (RDA) holders today (Thursday).

In a series of tweets, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said: "Today PM Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis in connection with #RoshanDigitalAccount reaching a great milestone of 1 Billion Dollars." He added that the RDA was launched seven months ago, with the objective of connecting NRPs to Pakistan's Banking System completely digitally.

"Today more than 120,000 accounts have been opened from 170 countries around the world and more than 1 Billion Dollars have been received. Investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates has crossed 646 Million Dollars. Investment in Stock Exchange through RDA has crossed PKR 1.6 Billion," he stated.

He maintained, "This milestone is a testament to the faith that NRPs have in Pakistan & PM Imran Khan-led PTI Govt. To enrich the #RoshanDigitalAccount scheme further, today 2 new initiatives are being launched for RDA holders: Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat."

He said the "Roshan Apni Car" scheme will enable overseas Pakistanis to buy cars for their loved ones at very attractive rates.

"Now RDA holders can avail financing under #RoshanApniCar at very attractive terms to purchase a car for their loved ones in Pakistan. Banks are offering both conventional & Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7% with priority delivery," he wrote.

The senator said it is now possible for overseas Pakistanis to pay donations easily by going into the banks' portals and selecting the charity they want to pay and the amount.

"Under #RoshanSamaajiKhidmat, RDA holders can give donations, Zakat, etc. very conveniently, through the bank's portal by selecting the charity and paying the amount. For the first time, they will also be able to make donations directly to the government’s landmark Ehsaas program," he tweeted.

