ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt’s revenue expenditure stands at Rs583bn

Recorder Report 29 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Government’s current revenue expenditure totalled Rs583 billion against the release of Rs753 billion so far during the current financial year.

Sindh government kept its current revenue expenditure at Rs968 billion in the budget which was later modified and was cut down to Rs945 billion. Provincial Government spent Rs276 billion against release of Rs379 billion on account of employees related expenses whereas it spent Rs116 billion on employees retirement benefits.

The total salary and pension expenditures of Sindh Government stood at Rs390 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs495 billion in the said period. The revised estimates of provincial government’s expenses on salaries and pension were Rs533.872 billion.

Expenditure on other heads show that Sindh Government spend Rs22 billion project pre-investment analysis during the period under review against the release of Rs45 billion.

The operating expenses of the province also fell short of the releases as it totalled at Rs48 billion against Rs70 billion. The expenses on grants, subsidies, write-offs of loans etc. stood at Rs112 billion against Rs130 billion releases.

The transfers of funds head showed that it totalled at Rs7.736 billion against Rs18.316 billion releases.

The interest payment expenses came to Rs5.632 billion against the release of Rs11.705 billion.

The provincial government made Rs1.367 billion expenditure on acquiring of physical assets. The expenses of provincial government and repairs and maintenance totalled at Rs14.66 billion against the release of Rs23.167 billion.

The non-salary expenditure of the provincial government came to Rs190.928 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs258 billion. The revised estimate of non-salary expenditure of the provincial government has been targeted at Rs411.720 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Government current financial year employees retirement benefits salary expenditure

Sindh govt’s revenue expenditure stands at Rs583bn

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Fed stays the course, nods to ‘strengthened’ US recovery

Rs4bn RLNG subsidy approved for export-oriented sector: ECC forms sub-committee for payment to IPPs

ADB projects 2pc growth, 8.7pc inflation

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Project: PMLTC-PPIB- NTDC agreement amended

Fiscal balances worsened across MENAP: IMF

Pakistan, China, others to build emergency supplies reserve

Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM

Bank holiday

PM reaches out to Balochistan youth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.