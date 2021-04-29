Sindh govt’s revenue expenditure stands at Rs583bn

KARACHI: Sindh Government’s current revenue expenditure totalled Rs583 billion against the release of Rs753 billion so far during the current financial year.

Sindh government kept its current revenue expenditure at Rs968 billion in the budget which was later modified and was cut down to Rs945 billion. Provincial Government spent Rs276 billion against release of Rs379 billion on account of employees related expenses whereas it spent Rs116 billion on employees retirement benefits.

The total salary and pension expenditures of Sindh Government stood at Rs390 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs495 billion in the said period. The revised estimates of provincial government’s expenses on salaries and pension were Rs533.872 billion.

Expenditure on other heads show that Sindh Government spend Rs22 billion project pre-investment analysis during the period under review against the release of Rs45 billion.

The operating expenses of the province also fell short of the releases as it totalled at Rs48 billion against Rs70 billion. The expenses on grants, subsidies, write-offs of loans etc. stood at Rs112 billion against Rs130 billion releases.

The transfers of funds head showed that it totalled at Rs7.736 billion against Rs18.316 billion releases.

The interest payment expenses came to Rs5.632 billion against the release of Rs11.705 billion.

The provincial government made Rs1.367 billion expenditure on acquiring of physical assets. The expenses of provincial government and repairs and maintenance totalled at Rs14.66 billion against the release of Rs23.167 billion.

The non-salary expenditure of the provincial government came to Rs190.928 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs258 billion. The revised estimate of non-salary expenditure of the provincial government has been targeted at Rs411.720 billion.

