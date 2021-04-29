ANL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.15%)
ASC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
AVN 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
DGKC 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.05%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.91%)
HUBC 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.77%)
KEL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
PIBTL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
TRG 179.26 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.05%)
UNITY 31.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 1.9 (0.04%)
BR30 25,129 Increased By ▲ 21.66 (0.09%)
KSE100 45,017 Decreased By ▼ -42.48 (-0.09%)
KSE30 18,418 Decreased By ▼ -46.04 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
US goods trade deficit vaults to record high

Reuters Updated 29 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit in goods jumped to a record high in March, suggesting trade was a drag on economic growth in the first quarter, but that was likely offset by robust domestic demand amid massive government aid.

Economic activity in the United States has rebounded more quickly compared to its global rivals. The pent-up demand is drawing in imports, eclipsing a recovery in exports and keeping the overall trade deficit elevated. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed inventories at retailers were drawn down in March, underscoring the strong domestic demand.

“The widening in the goods deficit suggests that trade will be a drag on first-quarter GDP,” said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “This won’t be a big issue, as other parts of the economy are still doing well, such as business investment in equipment and consumer spending.”

The goods trade deficit surged 4.0% to $90.6 billion last month, the highest in the history of the series. Exports of goods accelerated 8.7% to $142.0 billion. They were boosted by shipments of motor vehicles, industrial supplies, consumer and capital goods, and food. The jump in exports was offset by a 6.8% advance in imports to $232.6 billion. Imports rose broadly. There were large gains in imports of motor vehicles, industrial supplies, consumer goods and food. Capital goods imports also rose solidly.

moody Commerce Department Exports Economic growth US trade deficit US goods

