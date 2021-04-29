Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
29 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 153.29 154.15 154.14 153.82 153.60 153.40 153.17
EUR 186.36 186.24 186.36 186.09 185.95 185.82 185.67
GBP 214.11 213.93 213.94 213.51 213.22 212.95 212.66
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
