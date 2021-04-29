KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 28, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 153.29 154.15 154.14 153.82 153.60 153.40 153.17 EUR 186.36 186.24 186.36 186.09 185.95 185.82 185.67 GBP 214.11 213.93 213.94 213.51 213.22 212.95 212.66 ===========================================================================

