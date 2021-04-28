Pakistan
Asad urges citizens above 40 to register for Covid vaccination
- He said daily vaccinations crossed over one hundred thousand in a day for the first time yesterday (Tuesday).
28 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged the citizens aged 40 years and above to register for Covid vaccination by sending their CNICs to 1166.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said daily vaccinations crossed over one hundred thousand in a day for the first time yesterday (Tuesday).
The Minister said 117,852 people received vaccine yesterday (Tuesday), while a total of 2.1 million citizens have so far been vaccinated. Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan,
in a tweet, asked the citizens aged fifty to get vaccinated at their any nearby vaccination center. He said they should approach any center with CNIC, phone number and get the vaccine.
