Pakistan
Fawad greets MNA Farrukh Habib on appointment as Minister of State
- The Minister said that Farrukh Habib was deserved for this position.
28 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has congratulated the MNA Farrukh Habib on his appointment as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the Minister said that Farrukh Habib was deserved for this position. He said the Minister of State will take oath of his office tomorrow (Thursday).
Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM
Fawad greets MNA Farrukh Habib on appointment as Minister of State
Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB
Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks
Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow
White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines
In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day
Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections
Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus
Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres
Read more stories
Comments