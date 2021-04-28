ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
Pakistan

Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into mainstream, says PM

  • Imran says with the help of CPEC's Western Route, a new chapter of development will usher in Balochistan
  • People are not remembered for their money but for their humanity, says PM
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 28 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the previous governments did not pay attention to Balochistan and the development of the region. He added that Pakistan will progress if underprivileged areas are brought into the mainstream.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of different development projects in Quetta on Wednesday, Imran said that with the help of China Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) Western Route, a new chapter of development will usher in the province.

The premier maintained that the PTI got a two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2018 elections. He said, "During PTI's government in the province, KP has become the most successful province in alleviating poverty and human development has improved."

Imran pointed out that the government has brought a system to facilitate the poor. "When we came to power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, the condition of the province was dire. There was terrorism everywhere and the morale was down," he said.

The PM mentioned that people are not remembered for their money but for their humanity.

He pointed out that the reason behind China's success today is the efforts it made to bring the poor out of poverty. Recently, the country eliminated extreme poverty. "This the first time a country has achieved something like this," he said.

