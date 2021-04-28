ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Pakistan

Cabinet approves plan to divide PIA in two firms, sends summary to ECC for revision, says Fawad

  • The initiative, which was discussed during a meeting of the cabinet, has been taken to address the financial woes faced by the national flag carrier
  • The government has also decided to lay off half of PIA's 14,000 employees, replace some of its fleets, and permanently close loss-making routes
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 28 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The federal cabinet has approved a plan to divide Pakistan International Airline (PIA) into two companies and has sent the summary to Economic Coordination Committee for a few revisions, revealed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The initiative, which was discussed during a meeting of the cabinet the other day, has been taken to address the financial woes faced by the national flag carrier.

As per details, the plan was earlier approved by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan Interna­tional Airlines Corporation was then managed into a company through legislation in 2015. However, the plan could not be executed then due to protests by opposition parties and PIA employees. They feared that the move will probably lead to the privatization of the company.

Speaking to the private media outlet, Fawad said that the cabinet had in principle approved the plan to split the national carrier into two companies, but sent the summary to ECC again for a few changes.

He said the real problem of the PIA is its loan which caused an overall loss of Rs460 billion. He said the PIA’s aircraft-to-employee ratio is 450, which is the highest in the world.

He alleged that the previous governments of the PML-N and PPP had ruined the national institution by making political and unnecessary appointments.

Under the plan, the government has also decided to lay off half of its 14,000 employees, replace some of its fleet, and permanently close loss-making routes in a bid to become profitable for the first time in more than a decade.

Earlier, a report released by PIA stated that it faced a net loss of Rs34.64 billion in the year ended December 2020 compared to a loss of Rs52.6 billion in 2019.

