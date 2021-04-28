ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business & Finance

Pakistan's meat exporter eyeing to enter into international pet foods market

  • The company informed that its shipment has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which can result in the opening of a new export market for pet food raw material supply.
Ali Ahmed 28 Apr 2021

Pakistan's meat exporter and trader, The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) is eyeing to penetrate into the pet foods market in the United States.

"We are pleased to inform you that we have exported our first sample shipment of offals to be used in pet foods to the US market," said the company in a statement on Wednesday.

The company informed that its shipment has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which can result in the opening of a new export market for pet food raw material supply.

TOMCL informed that this week it has started the trials for animal fattening on its first lot of cattle of various breeds. "Over the next two quarters we aim to populate the animal fattening farm with 3000 to 3500 animals as well as complete construction on the project. It is the first of its kind and the largest animal fattening farm of Pakistan," it said.

Days ago, TOMCL informed that it has been granted approval by the Chinese customs authorities to export heat-treated beef to China.

The company said that it has pioneered the heat treatment process, which allows the removal of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) virus from beef meat. “This process will enable us to access more markets for value-added meat products,” it added.

Pakistan USA FDA the organic meat company PET FOODS fattening

