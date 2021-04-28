Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that Farrukh Habib would be appointed as the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

In an announcement on Twitter, the minister congratulated Habib on his appointment, adding that "he will take his oath of office tomorrow".

Faisalabad-based Farrukh Habib has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018, as a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII).

He started his political career by joining the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) in 2007, after which he became the president of the student wing and the Central Deputy Secretary General of PTI.

In September 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways.