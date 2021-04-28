ANL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
Apr 28, 2021
Pakistan

PHC orders release of Mufti Kifayatullah

  • The KP police had arrested JUI-F leader under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order for issuing anti-state remarks
  • Mufti Kifayatulah had been evading arrest for the past two months
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted bail to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah in a case related to issuing anti-state remarks, local media reported on Wednesday.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakil Ahmed ordered the authorities concerned to set Mufti Kifayatullah free.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police arrested Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). A heavy contingent of police personnel conducted a raid at his house and took him into custody.

The JUI-F leader had been evading arrest for the past two months.

Similarly, in January the KP Police raided the residence of Mufti Kifayatullah to arrest the JUI-F leader for his anti-state remarks.

The police took four members of Kifayatullah's family into custody after not finding him at the house. The police had booked Mufti Kifayatullah, a former provincial lawmaker of the JUI-F headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, under Section 6 of the Constitution on treason charges after receiving an official letter from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department

