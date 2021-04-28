Markets
Algeria tenders to buy about 30,000 tonnes of soymeal
- Shipment is sought by June 15 from optional origins.
28 Apr 2021
HAMBURG: Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase about 30,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, April 29, they said.
