ANL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
ASL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
AVN 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.89%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
HASCOL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
JSCL 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
MLCF 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PAEL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
POWER 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
PPL 83.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.14%)
SNGP 40.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TRG 179.85 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1%)
UNITY 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (0.05%)
BR30 25,244 Increased By ▲ 17.82 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,204 Decreased By ▼ -89.05 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,533 Decreased By ▼ -47.71 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

  • NCOC has written letters to the provincial authorities where the coronavirus situation is extremely bad and the restrictions imposed by the authorities have failed to stem the virus spread
  • The authorities directed that a two-week city-wise lockdown in affected districts is cautiously planned and provinces need to carry out necessary planning at the earliest
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Amid a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked the provincial governments to prepare for a two-week lockdown in 20 cities at the beginning of next month.

As per details, the coronavirus monitoring body has written letters to the provincial authorities where the coronavirus situation is extremely bad and the restrictions imposed by the authorities have failed to stem the virus spread.

In the letter, the authorities directed that a two-week city-wise lockdown in affected districts is cautiously planned and provinces need to carry out necessary planning at the earliest.

The cities and districts where the lockdown has been planned include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Dir Lower, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Swat, Swabi, Muzaffarabad, Sudhnuti, Poonch and Bagh.

Earlier today, Pakistan reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus in a single day since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

During the past 24 hours, 201 people succumbed to the virus, taking the national death toll to 17,530. 49,101 people were tested across the country in 24 hours, taking the total number of people tested to 11,682,014.

On April 27, the government canceled all examinations, including O/A level exams till June 15 in wake of the worsening coronavirus situation across the country.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that all and A-level examinations have been canceled amid rising in coronavirus cases in the country. He added that all the students will give the exams in October and November.

Similarly, he maintained the government also decided that exams for classes 9 to 12 will not be held till June 2021. He stated that the government will review the situation in the third week of May and take decisions accordingly.

lockdown letter written coronavirus cases provincial governments National Command Operation Centre curbing spread of virus two week restrictions rise in infections 20 cities

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan

Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters