ANL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
ASL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
AVN 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.89%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
HASCOL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
JSCL 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
MLCF 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PAEL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
POWER 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
PPL 83.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.14%)
SNGP 40.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TRG 179.85 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1%)
UNITY 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (0.05%)
BR30 25,244 Increased By ▲ 17.82 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,204 Decreased By ▼ -89.05 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,533 Decreased By ▼ -47.71 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

  • Assuming the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is successful and economic stabilization measures are implemented, growth is expected to accelerate to 4pc in 2022 with improved consumption and investor confidence.
Ali Ahmed 28 Apr 2021

Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to rebound this year before gaining pace in 2022 said the Asian Development Bank, as business activity in the country gradually resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021, Pakistan’s economy will grow by 2 percent in 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Assuming the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is successful and economic stabilization measures are implemented, growth is expected to accelerate to 4pc in 2022 with improved consumption and investor confidence.

“It is vital for Pakistan to continue to combat the pandemic by rapidly deploying vaccines and continuing with reforms to support economic recovery, including strengthening social protection and supporting the private sector,” said ADB Acting Country Director for Pakistan F. Cleo Kawawaki. “Improving access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises is essential to unlocking business opportunities and stimulating new jobs. Continued macro-economic stability and increasing competitiveness are also key pillars under ADB’s Pakistan Country Partnership Strategy 2021–2025 that will support an inclusive and sustainable recovery.”

As per the report, the industry appears poised for robust growth in FY2021, led by manufacturing and construction. Services are expected to rebound as retail and trade picks up. Whereas, agriculture is projected to see slower growth mainly due to a sharply lower cotton harvest following heavy rains, pest attacks, and continued contractions in cultivated areas of land.

The report stated that the inflation rate is projected to come down to 8.7pc in FY2021, partly reflecting an expected improvement in food supply, subsidies for wheat and sugar, and closer price monitoring of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, investment is expected to strengthen as global sentiment improves and the stabilization program supported by the International Monetary Fund progresses.

The report noted that strong support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is needed to stimulate growth and ensure jobs for young people entering the labor market. Licensing and registration processes need to be simplified to facilitate the movement of informal SMEs into the formal sector. Digitalization could also expand their access to financial services and export markets.

Pakistan Economy inflation ADB INVESTMENT SMEs industry Asian Development Outlook

