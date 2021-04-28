ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar takes stock of corona situation

Recorder Report 28 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting of the cabinet committee for corona at his office on Tuesday to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the province.

The meeting reviewed additional steps to secure the lives of the people and it was decided in principle that the Punjab government will also procure corona vaccine with an amount of Rs 1.5 billion. The CM directed to take the necessary steps in this regard. He further directed to constitute a committee to review the proposal and give recommendations regarding closing down all activities up to 6pm excluding medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centres and other essential services. The gym will also remain closed. The CM stated the electosurgery has been discontinued in hospitals adding that every possible step will be taken to ensure the supply of oxygen in hospitals. The CM directed to initiate a crackdown against those selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates and made it clear that hoarding of oxygen cylinders will not be allowed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar corona case coronavirus situation oxygen cylinders

Buzdar takes stock of corona situation

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

All board exams postponed till June 15th

41.39pc annual share: Karachi remains top contributor to tax collection

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.