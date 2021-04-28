Buzdar takes stock of corona situation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting of the cabinet committee for corona at his office on Tuesday to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the province.

The meeting reviewed additional steps to secure the lives of the people and it was decided in principle that the Punjab government will also procure corona vaccine with an amount of Rs 1.5 billion. The CM directed to take the necessary steps in this regard. He further directed to constitute a committee to review the proposal and give recommendations regarding closing down all activities up to 6pm excluding medical stores, petrol pumps, vaccination centres and other essential services. The gym will also remain closed. The CM stated the electosurgery has been discontinued in hospitals adding that every possible step will be taken to ensure the supply of oxygen in hospitals. The CM directed to initiate a crackdown against those selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates and made it clear that hoarding of oxygen cylinders will not be allowed.

