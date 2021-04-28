CM reviews steps for providing relief to masses

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting in his office on Tuesday to review steps for providing relief to the masses under the Ramazan package and implementation on the price-control mechanism in the province.

The supply and demand situation of sugar, flour and essential items came under discussion along with the wheat procurement campaign.

The CM reiterated that the people will be the real beneficiary of the Ramazan package adding that sugar is available in Ramazan bazaars at Rs. 65 per kg while its open market rate is Rs. 85 per kg. Similarly, a ten kg flour bag is available at Rs. 375 in Ramazan bazaars.

The CM directed to contact the flour mills association for stabilizing the price of flour in the open market and asked the administration to monitor the flour price. An unjustified increase in the price of flour will not be allowed in the open market; he said and directed that action should be continued to curb the menace of price hike. Every possible step will be taken to stabilize the prices of essential items, he added.

Meanwhile, 31 thousand actions have been taken against the sale of items at exorbitant rates. More than 2000 cases have been registered and over 5 crore rupees fine has been collected.

The meeting approved to enhance the sugar quota for the Lahore district to seven thousand tons. The chief minister reiterated that the administration is duty-bound to effectively implement a price control mechanism. Best performing districts will be encouraged while poor performers will be asked to explain their performance, he added.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over the wheat procurement campaign adding that the wheat target will be achieved as the bumper crop has been produced. He asked the ministers and secretaries to submit their reports of Ramazan bazaars' visits to his office. Every possible step will be taken to provide relief to the masses, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab said this in a statement issued on Tuesday. He appealed to the nation that it is time to heal the wounds of ailing humanity and strongly condemned the politicization of the corona issue. Lust for power is the only agenda of the opposition and it did not care for the lives of the people during the second corona wave, he regretted. CM maintained that deceit and protection of personal interests are the only motives of the opposition. Opposition parties' attitude is highly deplorable and the nation will never forget this irresponsible approach, he continued.

The CM appealed to the nation to make every effort to protect their lives by remaining in their homes and following the SOPs. Public support is crucial to overcome this menace, he added and appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks while going outside. Those who do not follow SOPs are creating hurdles for others, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the increase in corona patients is serious because the third corona wave has worsened. The people will have to follow SOPs in letter & spirit to avoid further restrictions because the government could take further steps to secure the lives of the people, he added.

