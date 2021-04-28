KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 162,759 tonnes of cargos comprising 118,755 tonnes of import cargos and 44,004 tonnes of export cargos during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 118,755 comprised of 30,923 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 22,889 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,161 tonnes of Chick Peas, 3,336 tonnes of DAP, 7,300 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 10,547 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds and 41,599 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargos of 44,004 tonnes comprised of 26,177 tonnes of containerized cargos, 437 tonnes of Bulk Cargos, 17,190 tonnes of Clinkers, 200 tonnes of Rice.

A total of 6045 containers were handled out of which 2460 were of imports and 3585 were of exports. 2460 import containers comprised of 578 of 20s and 941 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 00 of 20s and 00 of 40s. Export containers 3585 comprised of 582 of 20s and 397 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 455 of 20s and 877 of 40s.

There were two vessels viz. Greenwich Bridge and Eastern Chemi have currently berthed at Karachi Port on Tuesday.

There are 06 vessels viz. Cosco Aden, Thorsky, Chem Patriot, Teera Bhum, Mayssan and Hai Nam89 have sailed out from Karachi Port on Tuesday.

There were eight ships namely Alipine Persefone, Mid Eagle, Fly Tie, Maavir, As Sicilia, Gulf Barakah, Demeter Leader and Jia Xiang Da expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A record cargo handling was achieved at the Port on Monday, where a cargo volume of 312,805 tonnes, comprising 263,533 tonnes imports cargo and 49,272 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,118 Containers (1,876 TEUs imports and 2,242 TEUs export), was handled during last 24 hours.

Following were the high lights in tonnes during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships African Baza, Wealthy Loyal & Pacific Anna and two more ships, MSC Lucy and Maersk Pittsburgh scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday, 27th April, while an oil tanker ‘Al-Soor-II’ carrying 55,000 tonnes Gas oil is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another ship ‘Pro Alliance’ is due to arrive on Wednesday, 28th April-2021.

