Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Recorder Report 28 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (April 27, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              1900
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1890
Indus                              1925
Bajwa                              1925
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     1980
United                             1970
Abdullah Textile                   2000
Indus                              2050
Bajwa                              2050
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2300
Suriya Tex                         2300
United                             2200
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2300
Nadeem Textile                     2250
Indus Dyeing                       2300
Abdullah Textile                   2200
Lucky Cotton                       2200
22/1.
Bajwa                              2250
United                             2250
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2350
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2400
Amin Text                          2400
Shadman Cotton                     2400
Diamond Int'l                      2400
Lucky Cotton                       2400
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2550
Al-Karam                           2550
Jubilee Spinning                   2450
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2550
Lucky Cotton                       2420
Diamond Intl                       2500
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3350
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2400
Amin                               2400
Indus Dyeing                       2400
Bajwa                              2400
Nadeem Textile                     2400
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3300
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3600
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2700
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3800
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1600
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1480
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1680
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            180.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         200.00
75/36/0
Imported                         157.00
Local                            140.00
Rupali                           140.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           150.00
100/36/0
Imported                         152.00
Local                            130.00
100/48/INT
Local                            137.00
Rupali                           134.00
Imported                         160.00
150/48/0
Imported                         134.00
Local                            118.00
Rupali                           118.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            122.00
Rupali                           120.00
300/96/0
Imported                         124.00
Local                            106.00
Rupali                           105.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         132.00
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           116.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         134.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            129.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         160.00
Local                        NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported                         150.00
Local                            160.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         138.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         134.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         138.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         120.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         127.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         126.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    150.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     153.00
A. A. Cotton                     157.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        159.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        164.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               174.00
A. A. Cotton                     174.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     164.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     186.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    196.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    212.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 188.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               195.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                230.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           190.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                204.00
30/S
Kcetex                           217.00
Prima                            217.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           247.00
Prima                            246.00
Local (AVG Price)                240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           225.00
Local                            215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           171.00
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
Lucky Cotton                     180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
IFL                              168.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       171.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            182.00
IFL (52 48)                      181.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    189.00
Zainab (Combed)                  188.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            195.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 201.00
Zainab (Combed)                  200.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      200.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          214.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  215.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            210.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 225.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            233.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           236.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             175.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             180.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             195.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             200.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       201.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  200.00
I.C.I. Bright                    202.00
Rupali 1.D                       202.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  200.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               200.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      202.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             202.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          202.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                340.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                340.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 340.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      340.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 26.04.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

