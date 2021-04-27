23 arrested for flouting corona SOPs

LAHORE: The city district administration on Tuesday arrested 23 persons for not weaning face masks in public places and sealed 37 shops over corona related SOPs violation.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha inspected Bhatta Chowk and Bedian Road area and distributed face masks among peoples of the area.

The team also registered seven cases besides issuing several warning to the violators.

The assistant commissioner said that corona related SOPs violation would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.

Social distancing and use of face mask were being ensured, he added.