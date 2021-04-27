ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Financials, industrials drag Sri Lankan shares lower as virus worries weigh

  • The CSE All-Share Index fell about 2.29% to close at 7,066.70 points.
  • Insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, falling about 9% and 3.9%, respectively.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged by financial and industrial stocks, as a spike in domestic COVID-19 cases dented investor sentiment.

The CSE All-Share Index fell about 2.29% to close at 7,066.70 points.

Sri Lanka detected a new variant of the novel coronavirus over the weekend, according to media reports, as it braces for a third wave of infections.

The island nation on Monday reported its highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 997, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved the closure of all schools in the country till Friday, the secretary to the education ministry said on Tuesday, to stem the spread of infections.

Local newspapers reported all ICU beds in hospitals were full and that the new virus variant was highly infectious and affected young people.

Insurance underwriter Ceylinco Insurance Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, falling about 9% and 3.9%, respectively.

Trading volumes rose to 105.7 million from 103.9 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing about 56.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($291,237.11)worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.95 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at similar levels as on Thursday at 194 against the US dollar, as of 1139 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

