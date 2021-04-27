ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki sees demand improve amid virus resurgence

  • Still, Maruti's fourth-quarter results took a hit due to rising commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, with its EBITDA margin slipping to 8.3% in the March quarter and falling short of analysts' estimate of 9.1%, according to Refinitiv data.
  • With this second wave the demand for personal transport will, if anything, strengthen, not weaken. More and more people will want to have their personal transport.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Tuesday a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the country would strengthen demand for personal mobility, and that lockdowns in some cities had not yet hurt the carmaker's sales or production.

Following a steep fall in car sales last year when the pandemic first hit, Maruti's sales picked up as people opted out of public transport and poured their lockdown savings into big-ticket items such as cars.

Still, Maruti's fourth-quarter results took a hit due to rising commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, with its EBITDA margin slipping to 8.3% in the March quarter and falling short of analysts' estimate of 9.1%, according to Refinitiv data.

"With this second wave the demand for personal transport will, if anything, strengthen, not weaken. More and more people will want to have their personal transport," Chairman RC Bhargava told reporters after Maruti posted a near 10% drop in quarterly profit.

Maruti is keeping a close eye on the impact of rising steel prices and government orders limiting the use of oxygen by industries, Bhargava said, adding that this would make it difficult to provide a sales outlook for the current fiscal year, though he expects growth.

Maruti, like other carmakers, is also hurting from a shortage of semiconductor chips, which has forced many carmakers including Volkswagen and General Motors to slash production.

Analysts, however, said Maruti is better positioned than its rivals as it is not dependent on a single vendor for chips.

Bhargava said while the semiconductor crisis is not over and it is difficult to predict what happens next, Maruti has so far managed to maintain production by finding alternatives. He didn't offer details.

Rival Mahindra and Mahindra has warned about a hit to its production and sales due to the shortage, while Tata Motors last week said that output at two Jaguar Land Rover's British car factories will be temporarily halted.

Maruti Suzuki Mahindra and Mahindra global commodity prices carmaker's sales or production

India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki sees demand improve amid virus resurgence

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters