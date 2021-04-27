No promotion of students without examinations: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that no decision has been made to promote the students without examinations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said last year exams were postponed and the students were promoted without examinations, however, the government has no intention to repeat the practice this year.

He said all decisions are being taken with consensus at the National Command Operations Center to control the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

The Minister said the Cambridge examinations are continuing as per the schedule as it was not possible for Cambridge to take examinations online.

He said the government had instructed to the British Council to decrease the number of students in the examinations halls and strictly follow the SOPs.