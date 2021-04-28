ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research ABL (Allied Bank Limited) 71.50 No Change ▼ 0%

Allied Bank: Smooth sailing

BR Research 28 Apr 2021

Allied Bank Limited (ABL) declared Rs2/share as interim dividend to go along the first quarterly financial results last week, that saw the after-tax profits largely flat year-on-year. ABL managed to expand the asset base by 8 percent over December 2020, but the sharp decline in policy rate meant the net markup income still declined year-on-year.

The earning assets continue to be dominated by the investment portfolio, which crossed the trillion rupees mark – soaring 25 percent over December 2020. This is significantly higher than the industry average investment growth of 9 percent in the same period. The investment portfolio saw an increase of Rs208 billion over December 2020 – and almost the entire increase was seen in market treasury bills.

Treasury bills now constitute 55 percent of the investment portfolio, having grown 57 percent over December 2020, surpassing share of PIBs which reduced from 49 percent to 40 percent. On the other hand, advances went down 13 percent – some of it is seasonal, while some is due to lack of aggressive credit demand from the private sector. The gross ADR, as a result slid to 35.9 percent, from over 40 percent in December 2020 – and lower than the industry average of 48 percent.

On the liabilities front, the growth was rather muted, yet higher than the industry average growth. The deposit base increased marginally by 1 percent over December 2020 to Rs1.23 trillion. The CASA ratio was maintained at 87 percent, as attracting low-cost current accounts remains at the core of ABL’s deposit strategy.

As the economic activity started to pick up, ABL saw non markup income consolidate on the back of fee & commission income, capital gains, and dividend income, rising significantly. ABL continued to leverage its digital footprint, where the ratio of digital transactions to counter transactions increased to 59:41. The bank’s soundness indicators all appear on strong footings, with a clean loan book that is adequately provided for. Should there by genuine credit demand in the system, hopefully sooner, one may see ABL diverting some of its funds from the safe havens of the government securities to advances.

treasury bills current account economic activity ABL banking sector Allied Bank Limited digital transactions commission income

Allied Bank: Smooth sailing

Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan

Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

IPPs urge govt to make payment

Ministry for supply disconnection

Jul-Feb period: Fiscal deficit stands at 3.5pc: MoF

Japan signs debt suspension agreements

US orders staff to leave Kabul due to threats

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Banks receive over Rs52bn mortgage finance applications

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters