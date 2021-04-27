ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Atlas Copco vacuums up chip demand to beat profit forecasts

  • Order intake at Atlas, Sweden's most valuable company by market capitalisation, rose 18% organically to a record 30.5 billion crowns, exceeding analysts' expectations of 28.8 billion crowns.
  • Atlas reported an adjusted operating profit of 5.65 billion Swedish crowns ($672 million), up from 5.1 billion a year earlier and beating the 5.54 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv analysts' poll.
Reuters 27 Apr 2021

STOCKHOLM: Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco expects near-term demand to remain high after rising demand from chip makers helped it beat quarterly earnings and order forecasts.

Atlas, which makes compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools, said on Tuesday that the strong order growth was mainly due to higher demand for its vacuum equipment from the semiconductor industry.

A global shortage of semiconductors, which are used in everyday products ranging from cars to computers, has squeezed capacity and driven up the cost of components of nearly all microchips, increasing the prices of final products.

Several factors including consumers stocking up on electronic products during the coronavirus pandemic and buying more cars than expected are behind the chip shortage, while auto makers are competing aggressively with the consumer electronics industry for supplies.

Order intake at Atlas, Sweden's most valuable company by market capitalisation, rose 18% organically to a record 30.5 billion crowns, exceeding analysts' expectations of 28.8 billion crowns.

"A large part was due to increased demand for vacuum equipment to the semiconductor industry, but all business areas achieved good growth for both equipment and service," Atlas Chief Executive Mats Rahmstrom said in a statement.

Order intake at Atlas' Vacuum Technique unit, rose 24%, while Compressor Technique, its biggest business, was up 2%.

Atlas reported an adjusted operating profit of 5.65 billion Swedish crowns ($672 million), up from 5.1 billion a year earlier and beating the 5.54 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv analysts' poll.

Shares in Atlas, which competes against US Ingersoll Rand and Germany's Pfeiffer Vacuum, were up 0.1% at 1138 GMT. They are up around 28% so far this year.

"This is a strong set of results viewed through any lens," JP Morgan said in a note.

chipmaker Atlas Copco shortage of semiconductors chip manufacturer chip demand global shortage of semiconductors

Atlas Copco vacuums up chip demand to beat profit forecasts

Country's oxygen production capacity being increased to support health system: SAPM

SBP to launch two new initiatives under Roshan Digital Accounts scheme

Pakistan bans all tourism activities during Eid, to contain spread of coronavirus

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters