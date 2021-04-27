Govt focus on positive results of agriculture sector yields: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday said bumper crops of wheat, corn and rice production were produced in the country.

The production was increased due to positive initiatives of the government announced for the farmers besides encouraging latest technology in agriculture sector.

Speaking to a Radio Pakistan's current Affair program he remarked that the government's aim was to make Pakistan a surplus country in terms of local production.

Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was taking proactive measures for public welfare, he said adding, there were some 8.4 million farmers in Pakistan, with 5.3 million in Punjab only.

The launching of Kisan Card would assist and facilitate farmers in buying agricultural inputs, pesticides and machinery, he added.

The money would be transferred directly to the account of farmer and there would be no middleman involved, he mentioned.

The minister further said that PTI was the first government in the history of country that has directly approached people at grass root level.

Imam said historic innovative scheme would bring a revolution in the country by making the life of farmers easy through enhancing agricultural production with the help of latest technology which also help save valuable foreign exchange.

It would also contribute to poverty reduction, particularly in rural areas, he added.