Pakistan
Kisan Card scheme to bring revolution in country: Fakhar
27 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam has said Kisan Card scheme would bring a revolution in the country by making the life of farmers prosperous through enhancing agricultural production with the help of latest technology.
Speaking in a Radio program, he said the scheme would assist and facilitate farmers in buying agricultural inputs, pesticides and machinery and will also help save valuable foreign exchange.
He said the money would be transferred directly to the account of farmer and there would be no middleman involved.
The Minister further said that PTI is the first government in the history of country that has directly approached people at grass root level.
Comments