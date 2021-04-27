NAB files reference against Zardari in Rs8.3 billion transaction case

(Karachi) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari for carrying out Rs8.3 billion transactions through fake bank accounts, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 billion was carried out between Mushtaq Ahmed and a private housing society. The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi which are owned by Zardari.

Ahmed remained an employee of the President House from 2009 till 2013. He was recruited as stenotypist on the request of Senator Rukhsana Bangash.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman along with a former employee of the President House, Mushtaq Ahmed has been named accused in the reference filed before an accountability court.

So far, NAB has reportedly filed 11 references against different suspects in the fake accounts case.