SHC asked to suspend court work, take up only urgent matters as COVID-19 cases surge

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has been requested by the provincial government to suspend routine court work in light of the current coronavirus crisis.

In a letter to the SHC chief justice, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that during the first COVID-19 wave, the SHC had taken effective measures in controlling the severity of the disease.

The current situation demands reiteration of earlier administrative measures taken and implemented by your honour last year, Wahab said in the letter.

"I would, therefore, request and urge if the routine court work is suspended and only matters of urgent nature are fixed for hearing so that the Honorable Judges, learned lawyers, court staff as well as litigants are protected from this pandemic," the letter read.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 727 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities. So far, Sindh has reported 279,272 cases and 4,605 deaths. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged employees to stay in their posting cities either in Karachi or other places. He said that work can also be performed from home.