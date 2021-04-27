ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC asked to suspend court work, take up only urgent matters as COVID-19 cases surge

  • "I would, therefore, request and urge if the routine court work is suspended and only matters of urgent nature are fixed for hearing so that the Honorable Judges, learned lawyers, court staff as well as litigants are protected from this pandemic," letter by Murtaza Wahab read.
  • During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 727 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities.
Aisha Mahmood 27 Apr 2021

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has been requested by the provincial government to suspend routine court work in light of the current coronavirus crisis.

In a letter to the SHC chief justice, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that during the first COVID-19 wave, the SHC had taken effective measures in controlling the severity of the disease.

The current situation demands reiteration of earlier administrative measures taken and implemented by your honour last year, Wahab said in the letter.

"I would, therefore, request and urge if the routine court work is suspended and only matters of urgent nature are fixed for hearing so that the Honorable Judges, learned lawyers, court staff as well as litigants are protected from this pandemic," the letter read.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 727 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities. So far, Sindh has reported 279,272 cases and 4,605 deaths. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged employees to stay in their posting cities either in Karachi or other places. He said that work can also be performed from home.

Coronavirus Murtaza Wahab Sindh Karachi Sindh High Court

SHC asked to suspend court work, take up only urgent matters as COVID-19 cases surge

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters