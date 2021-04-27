Rise in COVID cases: Lahore commissioner says govt could impose curfew in city

(Karachi) Lahore commissioner has hinted that the government could impose a curfew in the city if coronavirus cases continue to increase, local media reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a media briefing, the commissioner said that if the situation worsens, the district administration has many options and one of them is imposing a curfew.

He warned that those who are not following COVID-19 SOPs will be arrested and sent to jail.

He maintained that the district administration has issued a notification for the closure of markets after 6 pm. He said joint teams of law enforcement agencies will hold a flag march in the city to ensure the government's time restrictions are being followed in markets.

The commissioner highlighted that a large number of coronavirus cases are being reported on a daily basis in Lahore and the health system is under immense pressure. He urged the people to follow the coronavirus safety SOPs strictly.

“Everything is possible with the cooperation of the people. Coronavirus can only be controlled by implementing SOPs,” he said.

Regarding COVID SOPs, the commissioner mentioned that 50 percent of staff in offices will be allowed to work from the business premises, stating that companies that are found violating the order will face legal action.

The commissioner also said hotels will not be allowed to offer dine-in services and the same goes for restaurants. He said eateries will not even be allowed to let customers eat inside their parked vehicles.

Besides, he stated that a ban on inter-city transport has been imposed to curb the spread of the virus.