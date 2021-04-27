ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.76%)
Pakistan

KP Health Minister Jhagra booked for violating COVID SOPs

  • A First Information Report has been registered against Jhagra after he attended an Iftar dinner at a hotel situated in his constituency
  • The pictures of the event went viral on social media, where Jhagra and several others could be seen without face masks and not following social distancing rules
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 27 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have registered a case against Provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra for violating COVID-19 protocols, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Jhagra after he attended an Iftar dinner at a hotel situated in his constituency.

The minister reportedly violated government restrictions that are in place to control the spread of coronavirus in the province.

The pictures of the event went viral on the social media, where Jhagra and several others could be seen without face masks and not following social distancing rules.

The hotel manager and owner have also been nominated in the FIR. The restaurant has been sealed while legal proceedings are underway.

In wake of the worsening COVID situation, the government has imposed smart lockdown in the country, closing schools and banning indoor and outdoor dining.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the army to assist the police and civil administration in implementing COVID-19 SOPs.

Imran Khan warned that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the country if the coronavirus situation does not improve.

He said that despite the drastic rise in coronavirus cases, the government is not implementing a complete lockdown across the country as it will affect the working class and business community. He urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid imposing full restrictions.

The premier said that if a lockdown is imposed, the working class will suffer the most. He said if precautions are not taken, the situation will worsen.

