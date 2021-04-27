ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.86%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.89%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 180.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.5%)
UNITY 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.23%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,899 Decreased By ▼ -10.08 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,477 Decreased By ▼ -150.07 (-0.59%)
KSE100 45,501 Decreased By ▼ -181.28 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,705 Decreased By ▼ -92.48 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Morgan guides Kolkata to crucial IPL win

  • "I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day."
AFP 27 Apr 2021

AHMEDABAD: England captain Eoin Morgan hit a rock steady 47 to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing five-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Punjab managed only 123 for nine off their 20 overs, with Prasidh Krishna taking three wickets for 30.

Recovering from early shocks which left them 17 for three at one stage, Kolkata reached 126 for five with 20 balls to spare.

Morgan and Rahul Tripathi put on 66 for the fourth wicket and set Kolkata on course for only their second win of the season that lifted them to mid-table in the eight-team IPL.

Tripathi scored 41 including seven fours. Morgan was unusually patient, but still managed two sixes and four fours.

After Tripathi was out, Ravi Bishnoi produced one of the catches of the season to end Sunil Narine's innings after just four balls.

Bishnoi ran 25 metres before diving in front of the boundary rope to snare Narine's big hit.

"Today the performance was really really impressive, particularly with the ball," said Morgan, acknowledging the fine bowling that secured the win.

Krishna took three middle-order wickets after Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins prised open the Punjab batting by taking captain and opener K.L. Rahul.

With a number of players having left the IPL because of the deadly coronavirus crisis hitting India, Cummins earlier donated $50,000 to buy oxygen supplies for hospitals.

"To know that so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said on Twitter.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high," he added.

"I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day."

Cummins, who signed for Kolkata for $2 million in 2020, urged other players to donate.

"At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives," he said.

Eoin Morgan Kolkata Prasidh Krishna England captain Kolkata Knight Riders

Morgan guides Kolkata to crucial IPL win

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters