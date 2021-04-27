ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.61%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.86%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.89%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 180.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.5%)
UNITY 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.23%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,899 Decreased By ▼ -10.08 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,477 Decreased By ▼ -150.07 (-0.59%)
KSE100 45,501 Decreased By ▼ -181.28 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,705 Decreased By ▼ -92.48 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

  • One of the two helicopters had crash-landed, and a backup would have to fly in.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: On the eve of the ninth anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the CIA told president Barack Obama they had the best lead in years to find the mastermind, Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

They had tracked a high-level Al Qaeda courier to a house in Abbottabad, and believed it could take them to bin Laden. It turned out he was living there.

Former CIA director John Brennan, then Obama's chief counterterrorism advisor, told AFP about what he called the "most intense, secretive, and well-planned" operation of his career: the high risk Special Forces raid on May 1, 2011 that killed Bin Laden.

The CIA cautioned that its intelligence needed corroboration, yet there was excitement at the briefing over the possibility of finally getting America's most wanted fugitive.

"(We) aspired to find the man and to give those victims of 9/11 the justice they deserved," Brennan said.

Over the following months, CIA observers grew more convinced that a tall, bearded figure seen taking walks inside the compound -- they called him the "Pacer" -- was bin Laden, although they had no clear view of his face.

By late December, Obama was ready to act. Amid intense secrecy, White House officials began mulling an operation around a tabletop-sized model of the compound.

One choice -- a pinpoint missile strike -- could leave them without proof that they had killed bin Laden.

The second option, a helicopter assault on a moonless night, carried huge risks.

As preparations advanced in early 2011, a senior CIA bin Laden expert was 70 percent certain the Pacer was their man, while a separate "red team" review put the probability at only 40 percent.

But there was still no positive ID.

"We didn't have as much intelligence as we would have liked, certainly," Brennan said.

Still, he added, "there was nothing that contradicted the view that this was bin Laden. And that is what we were looking for, any indication that the Pacer was somebody other than bin Laden."

'Absolutely the right risk'

On Thursday, April 28, 2011, Obama met senior officials in the underground White House Situation Room.

"Obama wanted to hear everybody's view," Brennan recalled. Those against the raid included defence secretary Robert Gates and then-vice president Joe Biden but most were in favor, in what they recognized was a "close call."

The next morning Obama gave the go-ahead for a Special Forces raid on Sunday afternoon, US time, as Brennan continued to review the plan.

"You keep going over and over in your mind, making sure that not only what you had done to date, but also what was going to happen the next day, that you were confident that every possible aspect of this was considered," Brennan told AFP.

Top security and defense officials gathered in the Situation Room on Sunday to prepare.

As the helicopters left Afghanistan for the 90-minute flight to Abbottabad, the officials drifted to a cramped side room where Brigadier General Brad Webb monitored the action on a laptop, communicating in real time with Special Operations chief Admiral Bill McRaven.

A famous White House photograph shows Obama, Biden, Brennan and the other officials crammed shoulder to shoulder around Webb, nervously watching video in silence as the raid unfolded.

One of the two helicopters had crash-landed, and a backup would have to fly in.

After about 20 minutes, "McRaven got from the assaulters the phrase, 'Geronimo Geronimo,'" Brennan said. Bin Laden was dead.

The main reaction was relief, he recalled. "There was no clapping or applause or celebration. It was a sense of accomplishment."

Brennan recognizes that it was a risky operation.

"But as the president said, even if the chances were 50-50, it was a far, far better chance than the US ever had previously to get bin Laden," he said.

"It was absolutely the right risk to take at the right time."

Al Qaeda Osama bin laden Abbottabad John Brennan Former CIA director Special Operations chief Admiral Bill McRaven Geronimo Geronimo

Ex CIA chief Brennan on getting Bin Laden: high doubts, high risk

Special NCOC meeting today to discuss poor COVID-19 SOPs compliance outside examination centers: Shafqat Mahmod

European Parliament to wave through Brexit trade deal

Germany eyes stronger 2021 growth as vaccines offer hope

Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters