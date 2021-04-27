ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamic content won’t be removed from curriculum: governor

Recorder Report 27 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has taken stern notice of the issue of omitting Islamic content from the curriculum except Islamic studies and the department concerned withdrew the notification to implement the recommendations of the one-member commission on the directive of the governor.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman of Royat-e-Halal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad expressed their gratitude to the governor Mohammad Sarwar on the withdrawal of notification.

Moreover, a meeting to offer special prayer over coronavirus situation in India and Pakistan was held at Governor’s House. During the meeting, special prayer was offered on the situation of Corona in Pakistan and India. The governor said that in this hour of need, Pakistan has offered full cooperation to India. Pakistan has always advocated peaceful

bilateral ties with its neighbouring countries, he added.

The governor also said that Islamic content will not be removed from the curriculum and Islamic content in the curriculum will not be limited to Islamic studies only.

Moreover, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the loss of innocent lives due to Covid-19 in India is deeply sad and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In a tweet, Shehbaz said that coronavirus is a global pandemic that is killing humanity. “We as human beings must respect the lives of other helpless humans and work together to save them. May humanity be saved from this difficult situation,” he said.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in his tweet said, “His prayers are with India in the difficult time, may the Almighty help us to tide over the unprecedented tragedies of Covid’s second wave.’

Malik declares his deepest sentiments for the situation in India. He offers his prayers for the neighbour against the harsh miseries that the pandemic is throwing India’s way.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Shehbaz Sharif Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar coronavirus situation Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad Islamic studies Maulana Tahir Ashrafi

Islamic content won’t be removed from curriculum: governor

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

PM for mobilising adequate financing for development

Civil armed forces: Cabinet decides to revisit structure, strength

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration begins for citizens above 40 years

Army will do ‘everything in power’ to protect people: DG ISPR

Justice Isa’s wife: SC recalls its FBR probe order

Ministry making efforts to award projects to IDAP

ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus, others

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.