Islamic content won’t be removed from curriculum: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has taken stern notice of the issue of omitting Islamic content from the curriculum except Islamic studies and the department concerned withdrew the notification to implement the recommendations of the one-member commission on the directive of the governor.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman of Royat-e-Halal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad expressed their gratitude to the governor Mohammad Sarwar on the withdrawal of notification.

Moreover, a meeting to offer special prayer over coronavirus situation in India and Pakistan was held at Governor’s House. During the meeting, special prayer was offered on the situation of Corona in Pakistan and India. The governor said that in this hour of need, Pakistan has offered full cooperation to India. Pakistan has always advocated peaceful

bilateral ties with its neighbouring countries, he added.

The governor also said that Islamic content will not be removed from the curriculum and Islamic content in the curriculum will not be limited to Islamic studies only.

Moreover, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the loss of innocent lives due to Covid-19 in India is deeply sad and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In a tweet, Shehbaz said that coronavirus is a global pandemic that is killing humanity. “We as human beings must respect the lives of other helpless humans and work together to save them. May humanity be saved from this difficult situation,” he said.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in his tweet said, “His prayers are with India in the difficult time, may the Almighty help us to tide over the unprecedented tragedies of Covid’s second wave.’

