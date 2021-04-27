ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PEPCO’s transfer policy: Frequent changes causing loss of billions

Recorder Report 27 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Frequent changes in the transfer policy of Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) have made it controversial besides causing half a billion rupees loss to the exchequer and impacting the performance of the Distribution Companies (DISCOs), said the PEPCO sources.

They said PEPCO had introduced three transfer policies back in 2018, 2019 and 2020 for the promotion of senior officers in DISCOs. The transfer policy of 2018 had envisaged that the officers on promotion to Superintendent Engineers (SEs), Chief Engineers (CEs), and Genera Managers (GMs) would be posted at their parent company if the vacancy is available otherwise they will be posted from the nearest to the farthest DISCOs on the basis of seniority. But on the availability of a vacant position, the senior-most officer will be posted back in his parent company.

More than 400 officers were posted out of their stations under the 2018 transfer policy while offering them hefty perks. The PEPCO sources said the perks of these officers were raised by 160% over during these three years.

Meanwhile, the transfer policy of 2019 enshrined that all officers on promotion to SEs, CEs, GMs, and other equivalent cadres will be posted out of their parent/ present company. However, those officers having six months or less service in superannuation would remain posted in their parent/present companies upon promotion. The minimum tenure of posting outside the parent/present company was determined as one year.

However, the transfer policy of 2020 was modified to the effect that officers with one year service or less in superannuation will be retained in the parent/present company instead of six months subject to availability of vacant posts and the minimum tenure of posting outside the parent company would be three years instead of one year. Also, the officers promoted and posted out of the parent company would remain there for a period of three years even after the next promotion to the higher grade. The PEPCO sources said the 2019 policy was introduced to discriminate against certain officers and the amendment made in 2020 was aimed at facilitating blue-eyed ones.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

electricity DISCOS PEPCO Electric Power Company

PEPCO’s transfer policy: Frequent changes causing loss of billions

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

PM for mobilising adequate financing for development

Civil armed forces: Cabinet decides to revisit structure, strength

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration begins for citizens above 40 years

Army will do ‘everything in power’ to protect people: DG ISPR

Justice Isa’s wife: SC recalls its FBR probe order

Ministry making efforts to award projects to IDAP

ArcelorMittal, Vattenfall form hydrogen consortium with Shell, Airbus, others

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.