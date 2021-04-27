ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
Business leaders for protection against unfair competition

Updated 27 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan can increase manifold once the investor is assured of the environment within which their capital and entrepreneurial efforts stand protected.

Business leaders on Monday emphasize the need for protection against unfair and illicit competition and that is where IPR Enforcement comes into play.

Our regional teams based at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad are striving hard to meet these demands with more vigour and determination, and protect national trade and investment in Pakistan from the threat posed by the import of counterfeit products, Rabab Sikander, Director General Directorate General of IPR Enforcement stated on World Intellectual Property Day on 26th April 2021.

The objective underlying this approach is very clear; to provide a conducive environment within which national economy can grow in a sustained manner, with in-built protection against threats such as counterfeiting. The beneficiaries of this approach are not any selective groups, but the whole country.

The Directorate General of IPRE has striven hard to fulfill the vision and mission of World Intellectual Property Rights Organization (WIPO); by enforcement of intellectual property rights rules and regulations by making huge seizures of counterfeit products since its establishment in 2017.

It was because of these efforts that multiple MNCs and other international stakeholders sent us acknowledgement and appreciation letters.

Besides intercepting counterfeit goods, the Directorate General of IPR Enforcement has also accelerated its training and awareness activities all over Pakistan.—PR

Comments are closed on this story.