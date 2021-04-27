ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (0.15%)
BR30 25,647 Increased By ▲ 19.85 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,683 No Change ▼ 0 (0%)
KSE30 18,797 No Change ▼ 0 (0%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aussie, kiwi climb

Reuters Updated 27 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand currencies rose against the US dollar on Monday, underpinned by higher iron ore prices and a weaker greenback amid speculation the US Federal Reserve will shun talk of tapering bond purchases at its policy meeting.

The commodity-sensitive Australian dollar was up 0.34% at $0.7774, as iron ore soared more than 4%, fuelled by structural supply shortage and robust steel demand.

The Aussie faces resistance at $0.7816 and has support at $0.7730.[

The kiwi dollar climbed 0.39% to $0.7216, having posted gains for the past two weeks and on track to be 3.3% ahead this month and reverse its losses in March almost fully.

Yields on 10-year Australian bonds were unchanged at 1.68%, to trade at a 9 basis points yield spread over US Treasuries.

Yields on New Zealand 10-year bonds were trading 4 basis points higher at 1.625%

“The huge jump in iron ore prices in the face of record Chinese demand and the ongoing constrained supply remains a super potent positive for the Australian dollar,” Westpac analysts said, noting the expectation of volatile trading within the wider $0.76 to $0.80 area.

“We remain of the broad view that the post-vaccine rebound in the US should be good for global growth and Asia, and thus cyclical currencies and commodities, and that speaks to further upside risks to the NZD, but we’re watching bond yields closely,” said analysts from ANZ Banking Group.

The dollar index edged down ahead of the Fed’s next policy meeting that ends on Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to face questions over whether an improving labour market and rising coronavirus vaccinations warrant a withdrawal of monetary easing, but most analysts expect him to say such talk is premature, which would put downward pressure on Treasury yields and the dollar.

Traders will watch out for first-quarter consumer price data in Australia on Wednesday, which is expected to show inflation still undershooting the country’s central bank’s 2-3% target despite hefty monetary and fiscal stimulus. “This week’s 1Q21 CPI release will be the defining risk event for domestic bonds,” Westpac rates strategists said.

Aussie dollar Aussie rose kiwi Aussie Aussie down kiwi down kiwi up

Aussie, kiwi climb

Australia bans passenger flights from India until May 15: PM

PM puts a spotlight on southern Punjab

Sindh bans inter-city transport, closes education institutions

SECP decides to strictly monitor DSTs

Cabinet to meet today

PM for mobilising adequate financing for development

Civil armed forces: Cabinet decides to revisit structure, strength

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration begins for citizens above 40 years

Army will do ‘everything in power’ to protect people: DG ISPR

Justice Isa’s wife: SC recalls its FBR probe order

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.