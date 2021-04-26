SC accepts Justice Faez Isa's review petition against presidential reference verdict

(Karachi) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has accepted the review petition filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Serena Isa for a hearing against the presidential reference verdict, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, six out of 10 judges of the top court granted approval of the review petition while four judges ruled against it.

Justice Isa and his wife had challenged the apex court’s order on the presidential reference. The Supreme Court had initiated the proceedings over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

In June 2020, the top court quashed the reference and declared the show-cause notice issued to the judge by the Supreme Judicial Council null and void.

The court, however, ordered the FBR to issue appropriate notices to the judge’s family and children under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. Three judges, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Yahya Afridi wrote dissenting notes in the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court also rejected the petition of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa who sought approval for a live telecast of the hearing of review petitions.