ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
ASC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.38%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUBC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (4.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
KAPCO 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.97%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.8%)
MLCF 44.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.49%)
PAEL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.59%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.58%)
TRG 181.10 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (2.9%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By ▲ 114 (2.38%)
BR30 25,627 Increased By ▲ 667.33 (2.67%)
KSE100 45,683 Increased By ▲ 976.01 (2.18%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 520.83 (2.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

  • Imran says Pakistan is heading towards modern agriculture and the use of new technology will help curb corruption in the sector
  • The government is taking help from the private sector to facilitate the farming community and carry out experiments to boost agriculture, says premier
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 26 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is heading towards modern agriculture and the use of new technology will help curb corruption in the sector.

Addressing the Kisan card distribution ceremony in Multan on Monday, Imran said that the agriculture sector is being linked with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. "Farmers are the backbone of the country," the PM remarked.

He stated that the government is taking help from the private sector to facilitate the farming community and carry out experiments to boost agriculture. "We have sought support from China in the field of agriculture," he said.

The premier highlighted that the government will provide relief to farmers in case the crops are destroyed.

The progress of farmers will ultimately uplift the country. The premier said the farmers of wheat earned Rs500 billion for their crops and the rate of the wheat crop increased by Rs500 during the so far tenure of the incumbent government.

Read more: KP to be distributed into zones for providing relief to farmers: PM

PM Khan said that his government is working on providing loans to the farmers through Kissan Cards to help them in compensating their losses.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will inaugurate public welfare projects including E-Khidmat Center, Labour Housing Colony Industrial Estate Phase-I, and a new building of Shelter Home.

He will launch five Miyawaki forests under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and the project of rehabilitation of Multan-Mattital road.

Imran Khan will also perform groundbreaking of a Panahgah in Multan under the project of construction of Panahgahs in all divisional headquarters of Punjab Phase-I, 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Ghalla Godam Multan, and ten water filtration plants in Multan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Reforms agriculture sector Kisan card distribution ceremony facilitating farmers modern technology support of private sector boosting agriculture

Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

India reports more than 352,991 new COVID cases in 24 hours, setting a fresh global record

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID vaccine registration for people over 40 years opens tomorrow

Pakistan's coronavirus cases cross 800,000 mark

Pakistan's inclusion on travel Red List not meant for punishment, says UK envoy

Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as CIE exams begin amid third COVID-19 wave

'Sham' Libya trials sentence 22 to death: Amnesty

EU chief says vaccinated US tourists to be able to visit

US, Britain rush supplies to virus-stricken India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters