Agriculture sector is being linked to CPEC to facilitate farming community: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is heading towards modern agriculture and the use of new technology will help curb corruption in the sector.

Addressing the Kisan card distribution ceremony in Multan on Monday, Imran said that the agriculture sector is being linked with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. "Farmers are the backbone of the country," the PM remarked.

He stated that the government is taking help from the private sector to facilitate the farming community and carry out experiments to boost agriculture. "We have sought support from China in the field of agriculture," he said.

The premier highlighted that the government will provide relief to farmers in case the crops are destroyed.

The progress of farmers will ultimately uplift the country. The premier said the farmers of wheat earned Rs500 billion for their crops and the rate of the wheat crop increased by Rs500 during the so far tenure of the incumbent government.

PM Khan said that his government is working on providing loans to the farmers through Kissan Cards to help them in compensating their losses.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will inaugurate public welfare projects including E-Khidmat Center, Labour Housing Colony Industrial Estate Phase-I, and a new building of Shelter Home.

He will launch five Miyawaki forests under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and the project of rehabilitation of Multan-Mattital road.

Imran Khan will also perform groundbreaking of a Panahgah in Multan under the project of construction of Panahgahs in all divisional headquarters of Punjab Phase-I, 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Ghalla Godam Multan, and ten water filtration plants in Multan.