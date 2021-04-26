ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
Pakistan

All educational institutions in Sindh closed as province reports 952 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

  • "All Sindh Government offices shall operate with an essential staff of 20% only," Murtaza Wahab tweeted.
  • Inter-city public transport will be closed from April 29.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 26 Apr 2021

The Sindh government has decided to close all educational institutions as the provincial coronavirus tally jumped to 278,545 on Monday.

In a tweet, the provincial government spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab announced that all government offices will operate with essential staff of 20%, and inter-city public transport will be closed from April 29.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired the provincial Coronavirus Task Force which was also attended by Provincial ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah.

The meeting decided to impose further restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. The task force decided that indoor and outdoor dining would be banned at restaurants and only takeaway and delivery will be allowed.

Moreover, shopping centres will closed down at 6pm.

The provincial government also decided that visits in the jails will be banned due to the rising coronavirus cases. During the past 24 hours, Sindh reported 952 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest number reported during the third coronavirus wave. Six people also died from the virus in last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 4,599.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has written to the government seeking the deployment of army in the province to ensure implementation of Covid-19 precautionary SOPs.

Coronavirus Murtaza Wahab Sindh transport colleges Sindh Schools

