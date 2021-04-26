ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to introduce special package for farmers: Gill

APP 26 Apr 2021

MULTAN: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill said that the government was introducing a special package for farmers with an aim to improve their living standard and promote agriculture sector.

Under this package, the farmers will obtain direct subsidy on seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and some other tools. He expressed these views while holding press conference, here on Sunday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar, Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi and some other local leaders were also present.

The farmers were gaining best prices against their produce during the on-going tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Gill remarked that April 25 was very important day in political history of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan, had laid foundation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on April 25, 1996, with vision to facilitate the poor and put country on way leading to matchless progress and prosperity. Shehbaz Gill stated that the incumbent government honoured its pledge to empower South Punjab.

About South Punjab uplift, Shehbaz Gill remarked that five hospitals were being constructed in the region. Similarly, jobs quota has also been enhanced for South Punjab. Responding to a question about inflation, he stated that the prices of different commodities reduced remarkably. The government controlled inflation during Ramazan, he said adding that tomato, onion and other commodities were available against Rs 20 per kilogramme. Similarly, eggs and other commodities prices were also witnessing downward trend. The government also took action against sugar mafia although the mafia was threatening to create sugar shortage in markets, said Gill. He stated that the government was committed to punish such mafias in the country. To another question about Namoos-e-Rasalat (Peace Be Upon Him), he informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Saudi Arabia soon and discussed with the matter with Saudi leaderships. Similarly, the government wrote letters to heads of different Muslim countries to raise joint voice on Namoos-e-Rasalat (Peace Be Upon Him).

Agriculture Farmers subsidy Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill special package

Govt to introduce special package for farmers: Gill

PTI’s ongoing tenure: Agri sector has benefitted the most: PM

40pc payment to IPPs: PD seeks Rs90bn supplementary grant

Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale

Health minister suspended: Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital

‘FBR cannot probe investment of non-resident Pakistanis’

Sindh govt seeks Army’s deployment

Army deployment in provinces except Sindh notified

US commander says steps to end Afghan mission launched

Implementation of SOPs responsibility of civil admin: Fawad

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.