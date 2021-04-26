KMC sets up ‘Deewar-e-Ilm’ at Frere Hall to promote book reading culture

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has set up the first “Deewar-e-Ilm” (wall of knowledge) at Frere Hall to promote book reading culture. Books on various topics in Urdu, English and Sindhi languages are kept and the same can be obtained free of cost by the citizens for reading.

Welcoming the establishment of Deewar-e-Ilm, Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed said that this has been started for the promotion of knowledge and book culture. ‘If the citizens show interest in it, Deewar-e-Ilm will also be established at other places in Karachi.

He said that writers and poets who want to help us in this regard can send their books to the office of Director General Parks at Frere Hall, Fatima Jinnah Road and the office of Senior Director Media Management at KMC Building MA Jinnah Road. These books will be placed on the shelves of Deewar-e-Ilm.

Ahmed said that writers and poets who want to keep their books here are invited to donate the books so that students and citizens can benefit from these books.

“Right now the whole world is in the grip of the Covid-19 epidemic and given the limited social and cultural activities in the city, this is a great opportunity for us to read books and increase our knowledge as well as bringing the younger generation towards books,” he said.

The Administrator said that KMC also organises a book market every Sunday in Frere Hall for the promotion of books in which a large number of citizens come.

Director General Parks Taha Saleem said that after the successful experience of CSS Corner, it is a unique work of its kind and Deewar-e-Ilm has been launched in Karachi once again for the promotion of study and book culture. “Books are a great source of history, civilisation, culture and knowledge, and nations that enjoy reading books also thrive,” he said.

He urged the citizens to take advantage of Deewar-e-Ilm and get the books of their choice for reading free of cost. Saleem said that books written in Urdu, English and Sindhi languages have been placed in Deewar-e-Ilm. Newly published books given by writers will also be kept at Deewar-e-Ilm so that citizens can fully access these books.

