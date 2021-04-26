ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,187
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
800,452
482524hr
Sindh
278,545
Punjab
290,788
Balochistan
21,743
Islamabad
73,450
KPK
114,077
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KMC sets up ‘Deewar-e-Ilm’ at Frere Hall to promote book reading culture

Recorder Report 26 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has set up the first “Deewar-e-Ilm” (wall of knowledge) at Frere Hall to promote book reading culture. Books on various topics in Urdu, English and Sindhi languages are kept and the same can be obtained free of cost by the citizens for reading.

Welcoming the establishment of Deewar-e-Ilm, Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed said that this has been started for the promotion of knowledge and book culture. ‘If the citizens show interest in it, Deewar-e-Ilm will also be established at other places in Karachi.

He said that writers and poets who want to help us in this regard can send their books to the office of Director General Parks at Frere Hall, Fatima Jinnah Road and the office of Senior Director Media Management at KMC Building MA Jinnah Road. These books will be placed on the shelves of Deewar-e-Ilm.

Ahmed said that writers and poets who want to keep their books here are invited to donate the books so that students and citizens can benefit from these books.

“Right now the whole world is in the grip of the Covid-19 epidemic and given the limited social and cultural activities in the city, this is a great opportunity for us to read books and increase our knowledge as well as bringing the younger generation towards books,” he said.

The Administrator said that KMC also organises a book market every Sunday in Frere Hall for the promotion of books in which a large number of citizens come.

Director General Parks Taha Saleem said that after the successful experience of CSS Corner, it is a unique work of its kind and Deewar-e-Ilm has been launched in Karachi once again for the promotion of study and book culture. “Books are a great source of history, civilisation, culture and knowledge, and nations that enjoy reading books also thrive,” he said.

He urged the citizens to take advantage of Deewar-e-Ilm and get the books of their choice for reading free of cost. Saleem said that books written in Urdu, English and Sindhi languages have been placed in Deewar-e-Ilm. Newly published books given by writers will also be kept at Deewar-e-Ilm so that citizens can fully access these books.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

kmc Laiq Ahmed Frere Hall Deewar e Ilm wall of knowledge

KMC sets up ‘Deewar-e-Ilm’ at Frere Hall to promote book reading culture

PTI’s ongoing tenure: Agri sector has benefitted the most: PM

40pc payment to IPPs: PD seeks Rs90bn supplementary grant

Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale

Health minister suspended: Fire kills 82 at Iraqi Covid hospital

‘FBR cannot probe investment of non-resident Pakistanis’

Sindh govt seeks Army’s deployment

Army deployment in provinces except Sindh notified

US commander says steps to end Afghan mission launched

Implementation of SOPs responsibility of civil admin: Fawad

Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.