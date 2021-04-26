ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Pakistan

Sindh records 952 new cases of Covid-19

Muhammad Shafa 26 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Sindh recorded as many as 952 new cases of Covid-19 with 6 more deaths overnight, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told in a statement issued here on Sunday. The CM added that with 6 more fatalities, the death toll lifted to 4,599 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 16,938 samples were tested which detected 952 cases that constituted 5.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,566,325 tests have been conducted against which 278,544 cases were diagnosed, of them 94.2 percent or 262,296 patients have recovered, including 158 overnight. The prevalence of corona virus is 9.64% in Karachi, 16.74 percent in Hyderabad and 3.01 percent in other districts of the province.

The CM said currently 11,649 patients were under treatment of them 11,101 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 539 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 507 patients was stated to be critical, including 47 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 952 new cases, 346 have been detected from Karachi. While district-wise statistics are as follows, Hyderabad 231, East Karachi 175, South Karachi 80, Sukkur 73, Central Karachi 55. Larkana 38, Kashmor 36, Matiari 28, Shikarpur & Jacobabad 24 each, Malir 21, Naushero Feroze 16, Khairpur, Nawabshah & Ghotki 15 each, West Karachi 13, Tando Allahyar 12, Qamber–Shahdadkot & Sanghar 11 each, Dadu 10, Umarkot 7, Badin & Jamshoro 6 each, Tando Mohammad Khan 5, Mirpurkhas 4 and Korangi 5 new cases reported. The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

