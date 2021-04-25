ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
People aged 60-64: Walk-in vaccination from today: Asad

NNI 25 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday announced that from Sunday, government is starting walk in coronavirus vaccinations for 60 to 64 year-olds. Asad Umar, in a tweet, said that all those over 60 years of age who have registered for the vaccine can go to their respective centres and get the jabs. He further announced that vaccination centres will remain open on Sunday. On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 157 deaths from COVID-19, highest to date as the number of positive cases has surged to 790,016. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 16,999 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) 5,908 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 7,897 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,587 in Sindh, 3,066 in KP, 657 in Islamabad, 458 in Azad Kashmir, 230 in Balochistan, and 104 in GB.

