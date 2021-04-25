ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PBIF chief warns govt over plan to increase power tariff

Recorder Report 25 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain has said the plan to burden electricity consumers with an additional Rs1000 billion will distress them while adding to the inflation.

Coronavirus has already added to the miseries of the masses and more burdens will add to their financial problems, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that NEPRA has started public hearings to allow Faisalabad, Lahore, and Islamabad electric supply companies to hike their tariff while it will initiate hearings of seven other Discos soon. He said that the three discos have asked for an adjustment of Rs.676.9 billion while the seven others will also request the same which will increase the cost of state-run and private projects, increase the cost of industrial and agricultural production and hit the living standard of the masses.

He noted that government cannot stop or delay NEPRA from increasing power tariff it can reduce losses by investing in this sector, introduce reforms, and reduce line losses to save Rs.400 billion annually.

He said that all the IPPs and operators of Chinese power plants should be asked to reduce electricity, capacity charges, and extend the deadlines for repayment of loans.

Moreover, he said, recoveries should be improved so that there is no need to hike tariff repeatedly while ignoring investment and reforms will push the circular dent to the mark of Rs.4.6 billion over the next two years pushing up the power tariff to unprecedented levels which will hit damage the economy, he warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus inflation nepra PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain electricity consumers

PBIF chief warns govt over plan to increase power tariff

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

AGP lists serious issues in payment of refunds

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis

IT, ITeS export remittances show robust growth

Army personnel start enforcing SOPs

People aged 60-64: Walk-in vaccination from today: Asad

Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Pakistan, India

President urges masses to adopt SOPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.