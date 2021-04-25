ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Czech PM under fire over EU conflict of interest report

AFP 25 Apr 2021

PRAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis found himself under fire on Saturday after the European Commission published a report saying his roles as both politician and entrepreneur amount to a conflict of interest.

The billionaire populist and the fifth wealthiest Czech made his fortune as owner of the sprawling Agrofert food, chemicals and media holding.

Babis insists he transferred the holding to two trust funds in February 2017, when he was finance minister, under an anti-corruption law tailor-made for his case dubbed “Lex Babis”.

But publicly available documents show he is still Agrofert’s beneficial owner.

The Commission arrived at the same conclusion in its final audit published late on Friday, which is an update of an earlier version made public in 2019.

The Commission concluded that “Mr Babis currently exercises a decisive influence over the trust funds”.

“The impartial and objective exercise of Mr Babis’s functions... was compromised due to the fact that he was involved in decisions which also affected the Agrofert group,” the report reads. “Companies in the group should not have been provided with subsidies,” the Commission said, adding that all grants awarded after February 2017 — when Babis transferred Agrofert to the funds — are considered irregular.

“A 100-percent financial correction should be applied to all related expenditure already declared to the Commission for these operations,” reads the report.

Babis denied having a conflict of interest in a tweet, calling the audit “purpose-built and manipulated”.

“I have always complied with the law,” he added.

Ivan Bartos, chief of the main opposition Pirate Party, said Babis should immediately ask Agrofert to return subsidy funds to the Czech state and its citizens.

“According to our analysts, it’s 20 billion crowns (774 million euros, $937 million),” the dreadlocked politician said in a tweet.

Polls suggest Bartos could oust Babis in October’s general election.

The European Commission’s report is another blow for Babis, who is already falling out of favour with voters over his government’s chaotic handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

European Commission Czech Andrej Babis COVID 19

Czech PM under fire over EU conflict of interest report

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

AGP lists serious issues in payment of refunds

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis

IT, ITeS export remittances show robust growth

Army personnel start enforcing SOPs

People aged 60-64: Walk-in vaccination from today: Asad

Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Pakistan, India

President urges masses to adopt SOPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.